Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

CABA opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

