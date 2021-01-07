Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

