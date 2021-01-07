Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Sell

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chiasma by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chiasma by 2,393.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 564,524 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its stake in Chiasma by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

