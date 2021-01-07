Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSOD. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

