Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Sell

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

