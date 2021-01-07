Zacks Investment Research Lowers The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Hold

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSP. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $493.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,452 shares of company stock worth $705,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The E.W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.