Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

