Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

