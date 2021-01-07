Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $24.73 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth $512,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

