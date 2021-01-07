Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Hold

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

CECE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

