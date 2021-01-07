Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.