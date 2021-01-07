Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) to Buy

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

CPLG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 118,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $398.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. Analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

