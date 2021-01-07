Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

