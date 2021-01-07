Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to “Hold”

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $596.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.62. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 72.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.