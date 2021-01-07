Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to “Buy”

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,581,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,996,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,863,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 209,704 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,866,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

