Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to “Buy”

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.63 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

