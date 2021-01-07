Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.