Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to “Hold”

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

