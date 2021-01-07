ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

ZAGG stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ZAGG has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.57.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZAGG will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ZAGG during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ZAGG during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZAGG by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

