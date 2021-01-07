Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €108.00 by Independent Research

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.45 ($91.12).

FRA ZAL opened at €96.10 ($113.06) on Thursday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.94.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

