Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $1,193,526.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $134.68 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $13,207,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

