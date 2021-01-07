Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $156.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.42 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,540 shares of company stock valued at $54,733,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

