ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $760,388.91 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.