Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Up 6.7%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.42. 861,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 715,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zynex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 11.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

