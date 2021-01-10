-$0.04 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

VREX traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $18.38. 346,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.