-$0.10 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:NEXT remained flat at $$2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 133.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

