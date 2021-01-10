-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 639,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

