$0.41 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

KO stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

