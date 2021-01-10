$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Commvault Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 236,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

