$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $166.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,293. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.