$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

Several analysts have commented on BBSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.21. 34,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,087. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $536.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Boston Partners increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

