$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 830,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,237. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

