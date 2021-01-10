$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $10.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $42.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

