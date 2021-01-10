$457.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $457.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.91 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. 411,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,977. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

