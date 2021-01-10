$7.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $7.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.35 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $2.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $19.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.58 million, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $77.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,014. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

