AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 907,377 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

