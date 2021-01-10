AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.16

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $25.32. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 12,264 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

