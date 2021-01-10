Alchemint Standards Hits Market Capitalization of $202,289.70 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $202,289.70 and approximately $113.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00111374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.17 or 0.00671668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00065913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00234477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061975 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

