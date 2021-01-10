Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $1.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00242417 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00057466 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.