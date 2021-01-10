American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,628 shares of company stock worth $1,048,629. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.43 and its 200-day moving average is $242.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

