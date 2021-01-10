AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 675,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,807,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

