Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.08.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after buying an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,249,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $23,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.