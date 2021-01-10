Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $4.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies also posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $17.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. 2,439,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

