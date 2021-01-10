Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $304.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $314.46 million. NuVasive posted sales of $310.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. 1,125,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -256.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NuVasive by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,956,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

