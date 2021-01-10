Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 75,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $350.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

