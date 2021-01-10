Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.21 million to $1.05 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

APA stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,760,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923,124. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

