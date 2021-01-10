Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $960.21 million. Apache reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of APA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 7,760,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,923,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 281.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth $114,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 61.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter valued at $451,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

