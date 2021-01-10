Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $58,538.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.