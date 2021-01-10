Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $634.21

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $634.21 and traded as high as $668.73. Atrion shares last traded at $666.54, with a volume of 3,285 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRI shares. TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 133.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 478.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 41.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

