Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $66,095.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. Axe has a market capitalization of $324,151.44 and $66,095.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001061 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

