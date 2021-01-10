AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.52 on Friday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $783.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,232 shares of company stock worth $1,750,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

